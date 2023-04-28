Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spotify Technology SA has more listeners than ever before, yet it remains unprofitable. This is a feature, not a bug, of the streaming boom. All-you-can-eat platforms have to pay record labels to access tunes by their artists from ABBA to ZZ Top; they have to splurge on their own content, such as podcasts, to stand out; and they have to tread carefully on pricing to compete. Hence why monthly subscriptions have cost $9.99 for years.

Lost in the noise of Spotify’s need to stem its losses are the artists themselves, more of whom are struggling in a winner-takes-all music ecosystem running on half-penny streams. Some 95% of streaming royalty payouts are generated by the top 15%, or 200,000 artists. Lower down, while a fair number of do-it-yourself artists are earning $10,000 a year or more on Spotify, their ranks thinned to 14,700 in 2022 from 15,140 in 2021.

The stark contrast between Grammy nominees struggling to earn a living even as lucrative revenues grow at the top of music’s food chain — see Universal Music Group NV’s results this week — will likely get starker in an age of automation. But there are no easy fixes. The streaming model has become entrenched over years, winning over consumers and weakening the bargaining power of creators. Today’s profit-sharing tug-of-war is mainly between tech platforms and copyright owners, not artists.

One idea might be to tackle specific costly inefficiencies or chokepoints squeezing creators behind the scenes, as outlined by authors Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow in their book Chokepoint Capitalism. In the case of platforms like Spotify or Amazon.com Inc., one bottleneck stands out: royalties owed to performers and songwriters that are unclaimed or disputed as a result of bad data. The root causes include opaque payment terms agreed in advance between labels and platforms, and errors in trying to match up archaic song and composition metadata that was mis-entered or simply missing before the streaming age made it vitally important.

This sounds like a niche issue, but the numbers are big. The “accrued fees to rights holders” line on Spotify’s balance sheet was €1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2022; the company said approximately €441 million of accruals were related to liabilities more than a year old. At a 2020 UK parliamentary hearing on the economics of music streaming, the director-general of Spanish artists’ association AIE said that more than $2.5 billion of royalties were trapped in “black boxes” — unmatched to their rightful owners, and destined to eventually be distributed to labels along market-share lines.

With record companies maintaining their grip on money flows, and a concentrated number of traditional royalty-collection agencies taking fees either way, there are powerful incentives to do very little about these inefficiencies that can end up taking a double-digit percentage cut out of income for artists. “I’m not aware of another industry that chooses to profit from bad data,” says Amy Thomson, who recently left a full-time role at Hipgnosis Song Management to launch a rights-management company.

Hope is on the horizon in the form of more competition in the royalty-collecting market, and more tools catering for artists. Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA has co-founded an app called Session to help improve metadata for artists in the studio. And at the collection end, Barcelona-based Unison has set up a service to license, collect and distribute royalties using better tech and at a lower commission rate than dominant incumbents. The latter has been a hot-button issue in Spain, where market leader SGAE was booted from global body CISAC after accusations of corruption and scandal.

Governments need to keep up the pressure. The UK’s music-streaming inquiry called for the industry to establish a new data standard across all services, for a comprehensive database to improve access and accuracy, and for more transparency and better redistribution of “black-box” royalties. A global copyright database, augmenting or replacing existing national registers, would help. And unallocated royalties could be assigned to funds designed to support artists, where Spotify has room for improvement: Its $100 million Creator Equity Fund has so far paid out less than 10%.

There is no magic bullet. Other campaigns have called for subscription price hikes or a payout model better aligned with individuals’ streaming habits. But focusing on data transparency has the advantage of taking a crowbar to platforms’ black boxes rather than just making them bigger. If responding to AI means future-proofing existing industries, chokepoints are a good place to start.

