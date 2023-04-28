Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The image became emblematic of the early days of the war: a Ukrainian farmer triumphally towing away a Russian tank using nothing but a tractor. Back then, Ukrainian farmers were heroes, tilling their fields under bombardment. Unable to ship their grain overseas as Vladimir Putin blocked the ports, their silos already full from the previous season and with a new harvest looming, Europe rallied behind them, opening its internal market.

It was the right decision at the time, but it was based on a faulty assumption: that the invasion would be over quickly. There was no “Plan B” for a long conflict. Eastern European nations could, at best, absorb one, maybe two, Ukrainian harvests, but not more. The region is itself a net grain exporter, and Ukraine is one of the world’s top five agricultural exporters. Surpluses of grain have piled up over surpluses, depressing prices. The situation was unsustainable. Typically, unsustainable situations don’t last. And this one hasn’t.

Earlier this month, Poland, perhaps the staunchest supporter that Kyiv has in Europe, unilaterally closed its domestic grain market to Ukrainian famers. In quick succession, Hungary, Slovakia, and Bulgaria have followed. “We remain in solidarity with Ukraine, but the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to its cause,” explained Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev.

Ironically, Ukrainian grain is badly needed in Europe – just not where is accumulating. Instead, it’s sought after in Spain and Italy, already suffering from a drought, and in the Netherlands, home of a very large livestock industry. But moving it there is difficult.

For now, the European Union appears paralyzed by a crisis no one in Brussels seems to have anticipated. Wheat and corn aren’t as eye-catching as tanks and missiles, but they are crucial for the survival of the Ukrainian economy. Even before the war, agriculture accounted for about 10% of its gross domestic product. Today, the share is probably higher as many other sectors have been destroyed.

The options for Brussels aren’t pretty. If it allows the bans to remain, the price of agricultural commodities within Ukraine will plunge, sparking a farming crisis. Russia knows that its victim has only two ways to export its food produce: either overland via Eastern Europe, or directly by ship via a United Nations-sponsored grain corridor in the Black Sea. If the EU closes its market, the Ukrainian farming sector would be at the mercy of the grain corridor, giving Putin the upper hand in negotiations. Already Moscow is trying to extract concessions in exchange for extending the life of the safe route by a few more months. Putin has already pushed out international grain traders from Russia, giving the Kremlin full control of its domestic market.

But Brussels can hardly force nations to continue accepting Ukrainian grain. If it does, local prices, particularly for corn, would fall further, triggering fresh protests. Poland and Slovakia face general elections later this year, and the rural vote is likely to be crucial in both.

Eastern Europe has already absorbed a chunk of the 2020-2021 Ukrainian harvest, which was sitting in silos at the time of the Russian invasion in February 2022. And it took much of the 2021-2022 output. But it would struggle to take this year’s crops.

The solution favored by Brussels is to allow Ukrainian grain to move overland in sealed containers without stopping inside the EU. On paper, Ukrainian grain would flow via Poland to the Baltic Sea ports of Gydnia and Gdansk, and via Romania and Bulgaria to the Black Sea ports of Constanta and Varna. From there, it can reach the international market.

Even if that was possible logistically in greater quantities than now — it isn’t — the plan misunderstands the business of commodity trading. As long as Ukrainian grain competes for limited export capacity with domestic grain in Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria, local prices at the ports will remain under pressure. It doesn’t matter whether the grain is meant to only transit the EU territory. The transit — and the use of limited port export capacity — itself has a big price impact. Ask any trader and they would tell you that plentiful supplies of Ukrianian wheat and corn at the Polish and Bulgarian ports would suppress local prices.

How to support both the Ukrainian farmers, key to the economic survival of the country, and the Polish farmers, a politically important community in a key ally of Kyiv? The only solution, you may have guessed already, is money: Subsidize the Eastern European farmers to allow Ukrainian grain to flow.

Brussels is offering some financial support already, but my guess is that it’s not nearly enough. It already needs to start hatching a “Plan C.” And the longer the conflict goes on, the more money will be needed.

