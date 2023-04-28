Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two big names in their fields — entertainment colossus Walt Disney Co. and the politically ascendant Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis — are locked in a battle that could have ramifications for the 2024 US presidential campaign. Disney is an important player in Florida due to Walt Disney World, the massive theme park complex in Orlando that is among the state’s biggest employers, taxpayers and tourism generators. The company’s decision to speak out against a 2022 state law triggered the conflict with DeSantis, who has been laying the foundation for a possible run for the Republican presidential nomination.

1. What are Disney and DeSantis fighting about?

In 2022, the Republican-run Florida legislature, with DeSantis’s support, passed a law banning discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools. (The law applied to kindergarden through third grade before being expanded this year to all grade levels.) Opponents dubbed the legislation, officially the Parental Rights in Education bill, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. After DeSantis signed it into law, Disney — at the urging of employees within its diverse workforce — called for it to be repealed or struck down by the courts. That angered DeSantis, who said Florida is “governed by the interests of the people of the state” and not by corporate executives in California, where Disney is headquartered. The war of words may have stopped there, but DeSantis decided to go after Disney’s long-held special status under state law.

2. What is Disney’s special status?

To support founder Walt Disney’s goal of turning swamp land into a theme park, Florida’s legislature in 1967 created a special government entity that allows Disney World to largely govern itself. That entity, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was given responsibility for building and maintaining the roads, operating fire and emergency medical services, picking up waste and recycling, and managing utility systems like water and power across 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties. It assesses taxes and fees on landowners and lessees — most of which is Disney — and can issue its own municipal bonds. The five-member board that governed the district was elected by landowners, which effectively meant that Disney appointed them.

3. How did DeSantis and legislators target Disney’s self-governance?

At DeSantis’s request, Republicans in Florida’s House and Senate approved legislation terminating all special districts enacted in Florida prior to 1968. This included Reedy Creek and five other districts and would officially be enacted in June of 2023. Then the lawmakers created a new entity, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. It was given many of Reedy Creek’s former powers and functions — such as the ability to issue debt and run utilities — but, crucially, the power to appoint its board was given to the governor, rather than Disney. Soon after the new arrangement took effect, DeSantis’s appointees were surprised to learn that the Disney-friendly board had made last-minute changes before heading out the door.

4. What were the last-minute changes?

On Feb. 8, in its final meeting before the DeSantis appointees took over, the lame-duck Reedy Creek board approved two new agreements with Disney that limit the new board’s authority. Specifically, the agreements lock in Disney’s control over its properties, including the right to build one additional major theme park and two additional minor theme parks through 2032. They also give Disney control over the district’s use of Disney names and characters. The changes, some of which were written to remain in effect in perpetuity, were passed without fanfare and weren’t widely known until discovered by lawyers for the new, DeSantis-appointed board.

5. Where do things stand?

DeSantis said he’s looking for ways to reverse the changes and told reporters the new board could decide create a state park or another amusement park on land it controls. “Someone even said maybe you need another prison,” DeSantis said. “Who knows? The possibilities are endless.” On April 26, the DeSantis-appointed board voted to void the two new land-use agreements. That same day, Disney filed a lawsuit in federal court in Tallahassee alleging a “targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech” which “now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

6. What’s at stake for Disney?

Disney is the largest theme-park operator in the world, and Orlando is without question the most important city for those attractions globally. The parks are a huge source of profit for Disney, particularly as it transitions from the broadcast TV era to the streaming one. An ongoing feud with the state could hamper its ability to open new attractions and increase its operating costs, making it less competitive with rivals like Universal and SeaWorld. Disney also will need to decide how vocal to be on social issues in the future.

7. What’s at stake for DeSantis?

The battle with Disney gave DeSantis a prime opportunity to show off his campaign against what he calls “woke capitalism,” an example of which is companies commenting on social policy. It also gives him an issue of his own, outside the large shadow of former President Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy for the 2024 nomination. On the other hand, Republicans generally like to think of themselves as the pro-business party, and a prolonged war with Disney could ultimately hurt Florida’s economy. Disney says it employs over 75,000 people in Florida and that it paid over $1.1 billion in state and local taxes last year.

--With assistance from Christopher Palmeri and Felipe Marques.

