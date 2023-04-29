Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The most influential book ever written about how to innovate turns 70 this year. It features no mentions of the word “innovate” and just one of “innovation” — its author, advertising executive Alex F. Osborn of Buffalo, New York, preferred “creativity” or “imagination.” It is also definitely of another era: “In New York, Robert Moses has shown what imagination can do,” Osborn gushes. “If parents cannot spare the rod, they can at least think of better ways to spank,” he suggests a little later. His lists of exercises at the end of every chapter feature gems such as:

• In what respects could your overshoes be improved?

• Write a jingle around each of these words: resident, dawn, agile, Eisenhower.

• If you had a son who was Communistically inclined, what would you do to straighten him out?

If you can get past the mid-century vibe (to be honest, it was part of the appeal for me), the book is also an infectious call for thinking and acting more creatively that contains at least prototypical versions of most current advice about fostering innovation, in most cases expressed more pithily. Drawing on a wide range of examples from science, business and everyday life, Osborn makes the case that creativity is essentially problem-solving and that this is usually accomplished not through sudden bursts of inspiration but by taking existing knowledge and combining it in new ways.

This is not what Applied Imagination: Principles and Procedures of Creative Problem Solving is known for, though. Its main claim to fame is what in the 1953 first edition was a brief final chapter on the “brainstorming” panels that Osborn had pioneered 14 years earlier at the ad agency he co-founded, now called BBDO Worldwide (he was the “O”). Osborn had already written about what he first tried to brand “thinking up” in the 1942 book How to “Think Up” and called it “brainstorming” in 1948’s Your Creative Power. In fact, Applied Imagination is mainly just a rewrite of the latter, in textbook form. But it’s the work that, with the brainstorming chapter moved up and expanded in later editions, continues to be widely cited today.

As Osborn described it, brainstorming involves five to 12 people gathering to generate ideas following four basic rules:

• Judicial judgment is ruled out.

• “Free-wheeling” is welcomed.

• Quantity is wanted.

• Combination and improvement are sought.

This process was meant to counteract the usual dynamic of critical voices and powerful people dominating meetings and remains at the heart of many structured innovation efforts. The seven “rules of brainstorming” at consulting firm IDEO, leading purveyor of the currently popular innovation approach called “design thinking,” are just reworded versions of Osborne’s four, plus “Stay focused on the topic,” “One conversation at a time” and “Be visual.”

Brainstorming has persisted in the face of much criticism. Starting with a 1958 study conducted at Yale, academic researchers have repeatedly found that gathering people in a room to throw out ideas generates fewer and lower-quality ideas than sending them off to think things up individually. “I don’t believe that, if you want to come up with your best ideas, brainstorming is the way to go,” said Sheena Iyengar, a professor at Columbia Business School.

Iyengar is a psychologist whose past research into how people make choices has been extremely influential. Since 2014, she has been teaching innovation to Columbia MBA students using an approach that she outlines in the new book Think Bigger: How to Innovate. At its core is this multistep “road map” for innovation:

• Choose the problem.

• Break down the problem.

• Compare wants (of “you, the target of your solution, and third parties who matter for putting the solution into action”).

• Search in and out of the box (that is, look for solutions in and outside the relevant domain).

• Choice map (a matrix of solutions that you can combine and recombine).

• Third eye test (ask others what they see in your solution).

I am something of an innovation-advice skeptic, so after reading Think Bigger I decided that the best way to evaluate it would be to put its road map to use in writing this column.(1) First I defined the problem as, “It’s hard to say something innovative about innovation,” then broke it down into 10 overlapping subproblems that I distilled into “innovation is hard,” “innovation is boring,” “innovation is not teachable” and “iPhone versus Swiffer,” the last being shorthand for my suspicion that innovations generated by a conscious, consultant-driven process (such as Procter & Gamble’s Swiffer cleaning products) tend not to be the world-changing ones.

Then it was on to weighing my wants against those of the target (you the reader) and of external parties (Iyengar, my editors). When I went back to my list of subproblems to look for solutions in and outside the domain of innovation advice, I was stumped until I remembered that in an email Iyengar had suggested using ChatGPT. I went with the version embedded in Microsoft’s Bing search engine because it provides references and spent 45 minutes peppering it with questions about innovation and how to foster it.

This search strengthened my suspicion that there isn’t much new under the sun in innovation advice. It also delivered several references to Osborn’s Applied Imagination. Intrigued, I read it and decided that my solution to the problem that it’s hard to say something innovative about innovation was to discuss a 70-year-old book. I dispensed with steps 5 and 6 in Iyengar’s road map because, well, this is just an opinion column — plus it seems pretty clear that’s what Osborn, a newspaper reporter before he went into advertising, would have done in such a situation.

Applied Imagination offers a seven-step framework reminiscent of Iyengar’s road map, albeit with less in the way of explicit instructions for what Osborn says “is necessarily a stop-and-go, catch-as-catch-can operation”:

• Orientation: Pointing up the problem.

• Preparation: Gathering pertinent data.

• Analysis: Breaking down the relevant material.

• Hypothesis (Changed in later editions to Ideation): Piling up alternatives by way of ideas.

• Incubation: Letting up, to invite illumination.

• Synthesis: Putting the pieces together.

• Verification: Judging the resultant ideas.

“In actual practice, we can follow no such one-two-three sequence,” Osborn warns immediately after presenting the list. “We may start our guessing even while preparing. Our analyses may lead us straight to the solution.” Brainstorming, in this context, is a way to enhance step four by piling up even more ideas and encouraging combinations of them, not an essential part of every exercise in creative problem-solving.

That it became Osborn’s signature contribution to innovation practice can probably be chalked up to the facts that (1) it was the only part of his innovation toolkit for which he set hard-and-fast rules and (2) organizations facing ever bigger, more complex problems were desperate for guidance on how to pool the knowledge of their employees to solve them.

How best to structure that kind of team innovation remains a topic of much research and debate. But it still requires individuals trying to push boundaries and break out of routines, and the strength of Osborn’s approach to encouraging that is apparent in its durability. In both Applied Imagination and Iyengar’s Think Bigger, you define a problem, break it down, then put the pieces back together again. That’s innovation advice that even a skeptic like me can get behind.

(1) I feel I ought to disclose that Iyengar’s book features a blurb atop its front cover by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg L.P., which publishes Bloomberg Opinion. I don’t think this had any impact on my decision to read and write about the book, but it may have influenced the somewhat roundabout way I chose to write about it.

