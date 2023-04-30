A timeline of the DeSantis-Disney feud

Here are the major events leading up to Disney’s lawsuit.
1
January 2022
- State lawmakers on Jan. 11 introduced HB 1557, officially called the Parental Rights in Education bill, which prohibits lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools through the third grade. Critics quickly took to calling it the “Don’t say gay” bill.
2
March 2022
- March 3: Protestors gathered at theme parks in Florida and California to protest Disney’s failure to publicly oppose the law, according to a local CBS affiliate.
- March 8: Florida state senators voted 22-17 in favor of HB 1557, sending it to DeSantis for his approval.
- March 9: Disney CEO Bob Chapek told the company’s annual shareholder meeting that he called DeSantis “to express the company’s disappointment and concern that the legislation, if enacted, could be used to unfairly target gay, lesbian, nonbinary, and transgender kids and families.” The Human Rights Campaign, a gay rights group, wasn’t satisfied with Chapek’s statement and rejected a donation from Disney. “This should be the beginning of Disney’s advocacy efforts rather than the end,” HRC’s interim president Joni Madison said in a release.
- March 10: DeSantis criticized Chapek’s decision to speak out, and vowed to move forward with the education restrictions. “In Florida, our policies are going to be based on the interests of Florida citizens, not on the musings of woke corporations,” DeSantis said, according to the local news station WESH Channel 2.
- March 28: DeSantis signed the bill into law. In response, Disney issued a sharper statement opposing it, saying “our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”
3
April 2022
- State lawmakers on April 21 passed legislation dissolving the Reedy Creek special district that has allowed Disney to largely govern its own affairs in Walt Disney World and the surrounding area. DeSantis signed the bill the next day even as local officials raised concerns that the move would create a “debt bomb” catastrophic for local taxpayers. “If you dissolved Reedy Creek, that $105 million in revenue literally goes away, it doesn’t get transferred,” Orange County tax collector Scott Randolph told CNBC at the time.
4
May
- Taxpayers from the area around Disney World filed a complaint May 16 in federal court against DeSantis, expressing concerns about debt and political retaliation, according to DisneyFoodBlog, a local website that has closely followed the dispute. The lawsuit was later dismissed.
5
November
- Former CEO Bob Iger reassumed control of Disney on Nov. 20. In a media appearance soon after his return, Iger said he “was sorry to see [Disney] dragged into that battle.” Iger also emphasized that Florida and Disney have been mutually important to each other for a long time.
6
February 2023
- Feb. 6: In a special session of the legislature, Republican lawmakers propose a bill renaming the Reedy Creek district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and stipulating that board members should be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.
- Feb. 8: In one of their last acts before DeSantis’s appointees took over, the outgoing Reedy Creek supervisors — all chosen by Disney — signed a new agreement with the company that stripped the board of power and handed significant authority directly to Disney. The move took place with no fanfare at the time, although the company later said that legal requirements were met for public notices before the meeting.
- Feb. 27: DeSantis signed legislation that overhauls and renames the special district and packs it with DeSantis donors and conservative activists.
7
March 2023
- March 29: The special district’s DeSantis-appointed board announced it only learned of the new Disney agreement weeks after the deal was approved. The new board decried the move as an illegal act and retained several law firms to look for holes in the agreement.
8
April 2023
- April 3: DeSantis called for a state investigation into the development agreement, and Iger criticized DeSantis as “anti-business” and “anti-Florida” during a meeting with Disney shareholders.
- April 17: DeSantis announced additional measures against Disney, including legislation to nullify the development agreement and subject Disney to outside safety inspectors. He also floated other possible actions, such as raising taxes, adding tolls, building a prison next to Disney World, or building a non-Disney theme park nearby.
- April 26: The board declared Disney’s agreement null and void. Disney files suit the same day.