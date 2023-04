A timeline of the DeSantis-Disney feud

In a special session of the legislature, Republican lawmakers propose a bill renaming the Reedy Creek district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and stipulating that board members should be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.

Feb. 8: In one of their last acts before DeSantis’s appointees took over, the outgoing Reedy Creek supervisors — all chosen by Disney — signed a new agreement with the company that stripped the board of power and handed significant authority directly to Disney. The move took place with no fanfare at the time, although the company later said that legal requirements were met for public notices before the meeting.