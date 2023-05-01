DeSantis’s board votes to countersue Disney

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The new board overseeing the Walt Disney Co.’s Central Florida theme park property on Monday voted to sue the company, countering a federal lawsuit filed five days ago by Disney against the governing body and Gov. Ron DeSantis. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s the latest move in the year-long feud between Disney, the state’s largest employer, and DeSantis (R), a battle that many say is spinning out of control.

Martin Garcia, chairman of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said he and his fellow board members had to respond to Disney’s legal action.

“Since Disney sued us. … We have no choice now but to respond,” Garcia said.

Disney’s suit was filed last week in federal court in Tallahassee. Garcia said his board’s suit would be filed in a state court in Central Florida.

“We’ll seek justice in our own backyard,” he said.

Disney’s suit claims that DeSantis is punishing the company after its executives criticized a law that limits how teachers can talk about gender and sexuality issues in early grades. DeSantis championed the Parental Rights in Education Act, which critics have called the “don’t say gay” law.

After Disney joined LGBT advocates and other critics of the law, DeSantis and the GOP-led state legislature dissolved Disney’s special taxing district, called Reedy Creek, which the state had established in 1967 for the Walt Disney World park.

In February, DeSantis and state lawmakers approved a new special taxing district for Disney’s property, and had the board appointed by the governor.

Before DeSantis’s board had its first meeting, the outgoing Reedy Creek supervisors transferred most of the district’s powers and duties to Disney, leaving the new group little power.

DeSantis called that move “collusive and self-dealing,” and ordered a state investigation. The board he chose to run the district last week voted to make the outgoing Reedy Creek agreement null and void. Disney filed its lawsuit minutes later.

Garcia said the board will have to raise taxes to fight Disney in court.

All of it is too much for some Disney fans and local residents.

Douglas Dixon, who owns a timeshare at Disney, spoke at Monday’s meeting.

“I really hope you just resign, or stop, or actually just do your job, which is to do what’s in the best interest of the district, not what’s in the best interest of the governor,” Dixon said. “People used to ask who I was for for president. I was for DeSantis, until he started this stupid war. And it’s destroying us.”

