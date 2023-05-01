Affiliated Managers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $134.5 million. On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.18 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.15 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $517.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $546.8 million.

Affiliated Managers shares have dropped roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

