Affiliated Managers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $134.5 million.
The asset manager posted revenue of $517.4 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $546.8 million.
Affiliated Managers shares have dropped roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.
