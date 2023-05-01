Centerspace: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINOT, N.D. — MINOT, N.D. — Centerspace (CSR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations. The Minot, North Dakota-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $19.7 million, or $1.07 per share, in the period. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.07 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $42 million, or $2.76 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Minot, North Dakota, posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.

Centerspace expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.27 to $4.56 per share.

