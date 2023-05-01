CF: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. — DEERFIELD, Ill. — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $560 million.
The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.
CF shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $71.95, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.
