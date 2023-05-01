Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. — SAN MATEO, Calif. — Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $194.2 million.
The investment manager posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.
Franklin Resources shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 9%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.
