Franklin Resources: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.83 billion.

Franklin Resources shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased roughly 9%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.