Global Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Monday reported a loss of $11 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.40 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.30 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.05 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.32 to $10.44 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.64 billion to $8.74 billion.

