KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $86 million.
The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.
KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KBR