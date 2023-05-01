KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — KBR Inc. (KBR) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $86 million. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The the engineering, construction company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.62 billion.

KBR expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.76 to $2.96 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.1 billion.

