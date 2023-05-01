Norwegian Cruise Line: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI — MIAMI — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) on Monday reported a loss of $159.3 million in its first quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $1.82 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Norwegian Cruise Line expects its per-share earnings to be 25 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings to be 75 cents per share.
