ONE Gas: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. — TULSA, Okla. — ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $102.6 million.
The natural gas distribution posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $836.6 million.
ONE Gas expects full-year earnings to be $4.02 to $4.26 per share.
