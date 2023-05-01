Service Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $144.8 million.
The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.
