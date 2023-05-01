The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Two Harbors Investments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 1, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. EDT

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Monday reported a loss of $176.8 million in its first quarter.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $116.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$25.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO

