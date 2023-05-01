Woodward: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Woodward Inc. (WWD) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $35.5 million.
The maker of cockpit controls and other equipment for the defense and aerospace markets posted revenue of $718.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.3 million.
Woodward expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WWD