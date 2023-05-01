What to know about First Republic and the banking crisis

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Monday, First Republic became the third U.S. bank to be seized by regulators, once again raising questions about the health of the financial system amid rising interest rates. Most of the bank’s $229 billion worth of assets were acquired by JPMorgan Chase after a competitive bidding process, regulators said. All of First Republic customers will have full access to all of their deposits, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a statement.

The failure of First Republic follows the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March.

Here’s what to know.

What is First Republic Bank?

The San Francisco-based publicly traded First Republic Bank opened its doors in 1985 with one branch and fewer than 10 employees, its website says. In 2007, it was acquired by Merrill Lynch for $1.8 billion and sold again in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. By July 2020, it sprawled across seven states with over 80 offices, the company says. Profitable each year since its founding, the bank came to be known for its high net-worth clients and wealth management services.

What happened to First Republic?

First Republic found itself pinched by the Federal Reserve’s move to curb inflation through aggressive interest rate hikes, and experts say it failed to manage related risks.

“Poor risk management, billions in exposure to interest rate sensitive securities and an over reliance on non-FDIC insured deposits made these banks extremely vulnerable to bank runs,” said risk management expert Mark Williams, who teaches finance at Boston University.

The bank had invested heavily in long-term assets such as mortgages and government securities at a time when rates were low. When the Fed raised interest rates by nearly five percentage points over 14 months, First Republic was left earning lower interest from those assets while paying more to get fresh funds.

Its problems worsened in March as the failure of two other tech-focused banks ― Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank ― contributed to broader concerns about problems in the financial system. Its first-quarter balance sheets showed that its loans were up by 22.6 percent, and deposits had dipped by more than 40 percent as depositors pulled out $102 billion.

In March, it received a $30 billion infusion from large U.S. banks to prop up the bank amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But the extra cash failed to stem the bank’s problems, as its stock continued to slide. As investors became more sensitive to banking risks, shares of First Republic lost 97 percent of their value.

What are the terms of JPMorgan’s acquisition?

JPMorgan agreed to pay $10.6 billion to the FDIC to acquire “substantially all” First Republic assets. It also assumes responsibility for all of its deposits, including those above the federal insurance limit of $250,000. First Republic had about $229.1 billion in assets and $103.9 billion in deposits. It is not assuming First Republic’s corporate debt or preferred stock.

As part of the deal, the FDIC agreed to reimburse JPMorgan for a large portion of any losses incurred on the acquired loans. The agency will cover losses on single-family residential mortgages at 80 percent for seven years, while losses on commercial loans are covered up to 80 percent.

The FDIC will also provide $50 billion in five-year, fixed-rate financing.

On the whole, the failure is expected to cost the FDIC about $13 billion. That money will come out of the regulator’s deposit insurance fund, which banks pay into every quarter.

What does this mean for the economy?

The failure of yet another bank is sure to raise questions about the health of the financial system, but experts said it’s unlikely to lead to a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis when 12 of the 13 biggest financial institutions in the United States came close to collapsing.

All First Republic depositors will have access to their money, as was the case with the earlier failure of Silicon Valley Bank. First Republic’s 84 offices in eight states will reopen as branches of JPMorgan, with depositors able to access their money on Monday.

Three banks failing out of 4,100 banks in the United States is a small number compared with more than 150 bank failures in 2010 as a result of the financial crisis, experts point out.

What is unusual this time, however, are the sizes, said William Chittenden, a professor of finance and economics at Texas State University. The bank failures this year are given that these three are the second, third and the fourth largest bank failures in U.S. history.

All three banks lent heavily in niche areas, had a high percentage of uninsured deposits and had assets with long maturities, Chittenden said. They were at the “extremes in these three areas” and “managed these risks very poorly,” he said.

Chittenden sees First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank as outliers.

“There may be a handful of other banks that fail because they are at the extremes but overall, the banking system is healthy,” he said.

There are also concerns about a broader pullback in credit as loan officers grow more skittish about taking risks. Fewer loans would make it harder for companies to grow, coming at a time when the Fed’s rate-raising campaign has already made loans more expensive. The National Federation of Independent Business, for example, placed its gauge of loan availability at its tightest level in roughly a decade.

It’s also possible that other midsize and regional banks could continue to feel pressure. PacWest Bancorp saw its shares fall 3.9 percent, contributing to an overall drop of nearly 60 percent in the past six months.

Regional banking stocks have been pummeled since mid-March, but several of them were little changed in early trading on Monday. Comerica bank stock was up a third of a percentage point in premarket trading by 8 a.m., while Western Alliance fell 1.3 percent.

