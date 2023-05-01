Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The slow collapse of First Republic Bank has a resolution and it’s Jamie Dimon, acting much like the original John Pierpont Morgan, to the rescue again. The chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. won a weekend auction to take on most of the assets and liabilities of the failed bank.

But this is no act of altruism. After what seemed like an extended game of chicken between the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and private sector banks over the past week or so, this deal only happened with significant financial help for the buyer. It was the FDIC that blinked.

Still, this is no gift to Dimon’s bank either. JPMorgan won what both sides called a “highly competitive bidding process.” Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services was one competing bidder, with backing from Apollo Global Management Inc. and BlackRock Inc., according to Bloomberg News. On closing, JPMorgan will book a gain of just $2.6 billion, most of which will be eaten up by $2 billion in expected restructuring costs over the next two years. The remainder barely qualifies as a rounding error on JPMorgan’s book value.

First Republic was never going to be bought in a private sale: The immediate fair-value losses for any buyer on the bank’s mainly fixed-rate, interest-only mortgages were just too great. JPMorgan is writing down the full book of $173 billon in commercial loans and residential mortgages by about $22 billion as it takes them onto its own books.

Key to getting the deal done was excluding billions of dollars of liabilities that are left behind with the FDIC, many of which will be zeroed. These comprise $18 billion of shareholder equity, including $3.6 billion of preference shares; another $800 million of subordinated bonds; and a few tens of billions of short-term financing from the Federal Reserve and other sources.

After the asset write-downs and ditched liabilities, JPMorgan is buying $185.8 billion of assets, mostly loans, along with $30 billion of cash and bonds too. It’s taking on $167.8 billion of liabilities, most importantly some $90 billion of deposits, many of which are still insured by the FDIC. That’s amounts to an excess of assets over liabilities of $18 billion, for which JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the FDIC. It will also cancel the $5 billion deposit it made at First Republic as part of a $30 billion life-support package that 11 banks put together in March. The other big banks will all get their deposits back.

The FDIC will also cover 80% of any credit losses JPMorgan suffers on the loans it is buying over the first seven years for mortgages and five years for commercial loans. That is fairly standard in FDIC sales, although the cover usually lasts longer, according to a Q&A on the FDIC website.

First Republic’s mortgages are mainly for expensive homes bought by very wealthy people and at the end of last year they had an average weighted loan-to-value of 59%. The bank had a history of limited credit losses on such loans, which makes the FDIC loss cover seem like an extra level of support that JPMorgan doesn’t need. In fact, the point of it is to make the loans seem even less risky from the perspective of regulators, allowing JPMorgan to hold much less capital against them than it otherwise would.

Jeremy Barnum, the bank’s chief financial officer, told analysts that this regulatory helping hand is what made the returns on the assets worth bidding for. Many of these loans were offered at favorable rates to win wealthy clients at a time when interest rates were much lower than today, which is part of the story of First Republic’s collapse.

All in, the FDIC expects the First Republic clean-up to cost it $13 billion, which it said was the least-cost outcome. For JPMorgan, other than the small gain on the takeover, it also expects to add about $500 million in net income per year, although Barnum conceded on the analyst call that this was a conservative estimate — it is less than one-third of what First Republic made in 2022.

If JPMorgan can retain most of the failed bank’s rich customers and even win some back; and if it can turn those customers into a safer source of profits than they were for First Republic, the lender will have struck a decent deal — although it’s not a game changer by any means.

JPMorgan has helped US banking stability by stepping in to take on First Republic’s depositors and it is good that it has the size and strength to do that. But this was still a commercial transaction. JPMorgan wasn’t the only bidder and FDIC funds were still needed to get the deal done. Dimon’s role as rescuer should be appreciated, but it shouldn’t loom too large in the minds of politicians and policymakers as they embark on a new round of debates about the regulatory response to this mini banking crisis.More From Bloomberg Opinion:

