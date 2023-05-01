Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s starting to look like we’ve got two economies — one for consumers and one for companies. Last week’s report on gross domestic product in the first quarter showed that, despite concerns about inflation, American consumers continued to spend at a robust pace. Meanwhile, businesses surveyed the economic landscape and bet consumers would cave. They cut back inventories so much that now they’re in a position where they’ll probably need to rebuild to keep up.

We’re likely to see least a bit of course correction in the second quarter to account for businesses being overly dire in their outlook. Some companies are already reflecting that in their commentary during earnings calls.

To put some numbers around this, personal consumption expenditures (overall consumer spending) added 2.48% to real GDP growth in the first three months of the year. That’s the most consumption has added to GDP since the second quarter of 2021, when vaccines were being distributed broadly and the economy was in the midst of its pandemic reopening boom. Automobile purchases were a big part of this as supply chains in that industry improve.

At the same time, inventories subtracted 2.26% from GDP growth as businesses were content to draw down the inventories they have rather than rebuild them, anticipating that growth would be weak in 2023. That also helps explain the weakness seen in manufacturing sentiment and freight shipping — companies are waiting until they absolutely have to before placing new orders.

This combination — consumption adding 2% to growth while inventories subtract 2% — is incredibly rare; it’s happened in only four quarters since 1990, with the most recent outside of the pandemic being in 2005. And it’s not sustainable. If consumption remains resilient, companies eventually run out of things to sell and are forced to place new orders to restock their shelves.

The evidence we’re getting from corporate earnings reports over the past couple weeks suggests companies are responding to consumer resiliency. Commentary from homebuilders suggests that the strength they saw in the first quarter has continued into April, with builders like D.R. Horton saying housing starts would pick up to match the increase in orders it’s gotten. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. increased its revenue guidance for the second quarter, suggesting a pickup in the digital advertising industry is underway, which only happens if consumers are still buying goods and services.

And while it’s too early to be sure that an inventory restocking cycle is imminent, we’ve had at least a couple indications that there is reason for optimism this quarter. United Parcel Service Inc. said in its earnings report that its business deteriorated throughout the first quarter, with volumes down 3% in January, 5% in February and 7% in March. But it said that April has stabilized relative to March, and that some shipping customers are on hold pending UPS contract negotiations with the Teamsters union. That indicates things could pick up with a successful resolution of that negotiation.

Another company involved in the business of moving goods, the Packaging Corporation of America, which makes products like the boxes used in e-commerce shipping, noted this month that it’s seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The company has seen business pick up in April relative to March — a sign that customers could be emerging from their destocking cycle. That’s a far cry from what it said in October, when it cited a 50% drop in orders from a large customer and found itself with a glut of packaging material as consumers shifted spending to services from goods.

An important question is what a pickup in business orders and an inventory restocking cycle might mean for inflation. The answer in the middle of 2023 is different than it would have been a year ago. Back then freight and commodity prices were still high as the economy was still working through pandemic backlogs and supply chains were strained. Now, the freight industry is at a standstill, pricing is low, and commodity costs have fallen. There’s room for production to pick up, at least somewhat, before we run into capacity constraints that push up prices and become inflationary throughout the economy.

Unless a drastic and immediate deterioration happens in the labor market, this restocking cycle is more a question of when than if, and probably will happen sooner rather than later. That pickup in production should boost economic growth and push off recessionary risks at least a little while longer.

