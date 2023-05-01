As President Joe Biden’s administration worked to save a handful of US banks amid fears their troubles would spread, it took pains to avoid using the word “bailout” to describe its actions. The term became a dirty word in the US after the government rescued banks, insurers, automakers and others after the financial crisis of 2008-2009, leaving many highly compensated executives unscathed. Critics of the latest rescues insist that the label applies this time. The Biden administration counters that the term doesn’t fit the measures taken because taxpayers aren’t on the hook for losses and the companies — and their shareholders — weren’t protected.

1. What’s a bailout, exactly?

A bailout is commonly defined as financial support by a government to save a company from failure. Financial support takes many forms, including cash injections, loan guarantees or asset purchases. The first US Treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, set an early precedent for financial bailouts in 1792 when he intervened to prevent a banking collapse caused by over-speculation. More recently, Chrysler Corp. was saved from collapse in 1980 and again, along with General Motors, in 2008. The US government shored up savings and loan associations befallen by bad real estate investments in 1989. It saved the airlines after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and again during the Covid pandemic. In 2008-2009, it rescued the entire financial sector. In 2020, it gave cash aid to small businesses and even independent workers isolating themselves from the coronavirus. All of these used public money and are widely called bailouts.

2. How did ‘bailout’ become a dirty word?

The more recent auto and bank bailouts drew particularly harsh criticism because so many executives in the failed companies kept their jobs and bonuses. The CEOs of some automakers even took their corporate jets to seek assistance from Congress. Popular fury over using taxpayer money to save what many people viewed as mismanaged companies (and their shareholders) gave rise to the Occupy Wall Street protests on the left and the Tea Party movement on the right. Such rising populist sentiment helped Donald Trump, a political newcomer, win the US presidency.

3. So are US banks getting bailed out?

It’s complicated and, unsurprisingly, not everyone agrees. The US government has aided banks in a handful of ways, some more direct than others: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., an independent agency created by Congress, guaranteed all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank; the Federal Reserve opened a broader emergency lending program to prevent runs on deposits at other banks; and the FDIC orchestrated JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s takeover of the failed First Republic Bank while agreeing to share First Republic’s losses with JPMorgan and providing it with $50 billion in financing. The White House has said that none of this amounts to a bailout, seemingly taking the view that it’s not a bailout unless tax money is used. (The FDIC insurance is funded by banks, and the Fed creates its own money to lend out.) Biden said on March 13 that “no losses will be borne by the taxpayers.” Also, this time, in contrast to 2008-2009, shareholders were wiped out and the banks were shuttered, defenders of the aid have said. Some notable former US government officials disagree with those assessments. Onetime FDIC chairman William Isaac said he couldn’t criticize the agency for protecting depositors but mused about whether “there was something we might have done that was less dramatic and less of a bailout.”

4. What’s happened elsewhere?

The Swiss government pledged as much as 209 billion francs (about $230 billion) in March to shore up the once-venerable Credit Suisse Group AG and backstop an emergency sale of the bank to UBS Group AG for a small fraction of what it was once worth. That’s roughly equal to 12,500 Swiss francs for every Swiss citizen, though experts say there’s little chance the final tab will be that high. So does this rescue amount to a bailout? Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser at Allianz SE and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, says the answer is clearly yes.

5. What will the latest rescues cost?

The short answer is that we may not know for years. The crisis-era rescues 15 years ago may be instructive. On one hand, the government spent more than $600 billion. On the other hand, one tracker says the government has realized a profit of more than $100 billion from the assets it bought at the time. Similarly, the FDIC’s deposit insurance fund fell below its legally required funding level after the collapse of SVB and Signature, but the agency says it can claim a $500 million profit from the purchase of SVB assets by First Citizens BancShares Inc. The FDIC insurance fund must now be replenished by the banks, and at least some of those costs could be passed on to bank customers.

6. What are the risks of the interventions?

The FDIC normally insures up to $250,000 in deposits per customer, per bank. The agency made an exception this time and insured all the deposits of SVB and Signature Bank. That’s because the vast majority of the deposits at those banks were in corporate accounts that held more than $250,000. Critics say the FDIC’s expansive policies set a dangerous precedent in the form of “moral hazard” — in other words, giving people incentive to take outsize risks. The FDIC cap is there to encourage depositors to spread their risk around, they say. If depositors come to believe that all of their potential losses will be covered, they might ignore any risks and stockpile more of their cash in one place — putting more money at risk if the institution housing the deposits were to fail. As recently as late March, Yellen was indicating that the government was prepared to repeat its drastic measures if more banks teeter. The Fed lending program also has a knock-on effect. The central bank added almost $300 billion to its balance sheet to fund the program, at a time when it is actively trying to shrink its bond holdings. Chair Jerome Powell argues that the expansion is merely temporary lending to banks and not intended to alter the stance of monetary policy. He and his colleagues have raised interest rates aggressively over the last year to quell high inflation. Providing more liquidity to the financial system arguably won’t help that cause.

