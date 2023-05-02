Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US corporate bond market experienced a spurt of new issuance on Monday, led by Meta Platforms Inc.’s $8.5 billion sale. Other companies should pay heed, because it’s becoming riskier every day to defer financing plans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Notwithstanding the lively start to the week, corporate bond issuance has been abysmal recently. Investment-grade issuance this year is down 15% from the previous five-year average, while the high-yield primary market has been 45% slower.

The market first started to dry up last year as the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation sent yields on 10-year Treasury notes to the highest since 2008. The market didn’t shut down, but companies balked at the notion of paying such lofty interest rates. Companies had been expected to start addressing their 2024 maturities this year, and issuers got off to a decent start. But the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in March put the market back into a deep freeze, and many companies’ plans have been on hold ever since.

It’s time to swing back into action, because there’s little guarantee that conditions will improve much from here.

The Fed, of course, is widely expected to raise the fed funds target range one more time to 5% to 5.25% on Wednesday and then leave the policy rate unchanged for a while as policymakers monitor inflation developments. In the past, Fed “pauses” have triggered meaningful government bond rallies that compressed yields, and that history has fueled optimism that lower borrowing costs are around the corner. Companies shouldn’t fall into the dangerous game of acting like traders and trying to time the market.

For one thing, the post-pause rally may not be what it has been in the past. Yields on 10-year notes are already about 143 basis points below the policy rate, and it isn’t clear how much juice is left in any Fed rally, especially if rate cuts aren’t immediately in the cards. Meanwhile, the risk to spreads is growing and could more than offset any declines in risk-free rates. The median probability of a recession is now at 65% in the next 12 months, according to a survey of economists. At 136 basis points, investment-grade spreads are still well below the 225 to 250 basis points they would be expected to reach in a recession. Ditto high-yield spreads, which typically go to around 800 basis points in a downturn and are now at only 452.

It’s no surprise, then, that Meta raised money in a five-part deal this week, as Olivia Raimonde and Michael Tobin of Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. Ten more companies were shopping offerings Monday, including Hershey Co. and Comcast Corp.

High-yield issuers in particular should take note and get on the ball to mitigate the risks that the market will sour before they can address their refinancing needs. Until March, some of them had been making progress in reducing or refinancing their 2023 and 2024 bond and loan maturities, but they still have more than $200 billion coming due in 2023 and 2024.There are compelling reasons to believe that the US economy will skirt recession, but effective risk mitigation demands not just hoping for the best. More than a year after the Fed started its aggressive policy tightening, the collapse of First Republic Bank — and its eventual purchase over the weekend by JPMorgan Chase & Co. — is a reminder that risks to the outlook still abound. Companies in need of refinancing should follow Meta’s lead and get back into the corporate bond market while they still can.

