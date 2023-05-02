AerCap: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — AerCap Holdings NV (AER) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $432.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.34 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The airplane leasing company posted revenue of $1.87 billion in the period.

AerCap shares have fallen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 21% in the last 12 months.

