Agco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $232.6 million. The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $3.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.51 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.64 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings to be $14.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.5 billion.

Agco shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 2% in the last 12 months.

