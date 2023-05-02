Agco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. — DULUTH, Ga. — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $232.6 million.
The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.
Agco expects full-year earnings to be $14.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $14.5 billion.
Agco shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 2% in the last 12 months.
