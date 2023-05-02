American Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $212 million. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.49. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.89 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $1.74 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.79 billion.

American Financial expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $12 per share.

American Financial shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $121.21, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

