AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $435.4 million. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, were $3.50 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.29 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $63.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $60.81 billion.

AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.70 to $11.90 per share.

AmerisourceBergen shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 9%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

