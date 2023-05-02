Ametek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERWYN, Pa. — BERWYN, Pa. — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $305.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.49 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.41 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Ametek expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.96 to $6.10 per share.

Ametek shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 9%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.

