Ametek: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. — BERWYN, Pa. — Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $305.7 million.
The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.
Ametek expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.96 to $6.10 per share.
Ametek shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased almost 9%. The stock has climbed 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AME