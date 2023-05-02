Aquestive Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. — WARREN, N.J. — Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.2 million.
In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.39. A year ago, they were trading at $1.41.
