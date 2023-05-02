Arrowhead Research: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PASADENA, Calif. — PASADENA, Calif. — Arrowhead Research Corp. (ARWR) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $48.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 65 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $146.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $41 million.

Arrowhead Research shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.51, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.

