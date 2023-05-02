Artisan Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The investment management firm posted revenue of $234.5 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 64 cents per share.

Artisan Partners shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.40, falling slightly in the last 12 months.