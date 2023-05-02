Artisan Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE — MILWAUKEE — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.8 million.
Artisan Partners shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.40, falling slightly in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APAM