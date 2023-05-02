Ashford: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period.
Ashford shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.34, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.
