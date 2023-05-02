Ashland: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $91 million. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $603 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.5 million.

Ashland shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.01, a fall of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

