Ashland: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $91 million.
The chemical company posted revenue of $603 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $632.5 million.
Ashland shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $100.01, a fall of 3.5% in the last 12 months.
