Assurant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Assurant Inc. (AIZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $113.6 million.
The insurer posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.65 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 billion.
Assurant shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 7%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $120.82, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.
