AtriCure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MASON, Ohio — MASON, Ohio — AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its first quarter.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $93.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.4 million.
AtriCure expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $385 million to $392 million.
AtriCure shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $43.94, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.
