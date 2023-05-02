Bright Horizons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. — NEWTON, Mass. — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.1 million.
The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $553.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $526.2 million.
Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $3 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.4 billion.
Bright Horizons shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $74.09, a fall of 34% in the last 12 months.
