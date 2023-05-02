Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $198.5 million.
The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.65 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Broadridge Financial shares have climbed 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly in the last 12 months.
