Consol Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The coal company posted revenue of $688.6 million in the period.

On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $6.55.

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Consol Energy Inc. (CEIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $230.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

Consol Energy shares have dropped 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.