Dorman Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. — COLMAR, Pa. — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $5.7 million.
The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $466.7 million in the period.
Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.95 billion to $2 billion.
