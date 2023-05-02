DuPont de Nemours: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. — WILMINGTON, Del. — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $257 million.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.02 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.94 billion.
DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.70 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.3 billion to $12.5 billion.
