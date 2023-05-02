Eaton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $638 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.88 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $5.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.04 to $2.14. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 per share.

