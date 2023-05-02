Eaton: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $638 million.
The power management company posted revenue of $5.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.23 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.04 to $2.14. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.06.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.30 to $8.50 per share.
