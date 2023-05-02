Ecolab: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Ecolab Inc. (ECL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $233.4 million.
The cleaning, food-safety and pest-control services company posted revenue of $3.57 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.47 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Ecolab expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.25.
