Edison International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. — ROSEMEAD, Calif. — Edison International (EIX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $365 million.
The electric power provider posted revenue of $3.97 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.11 billion.
Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.85 per share.
