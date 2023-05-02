Evoqua Water: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $10.6 million. The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 26 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $477.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.2 million.

Evoqua Water shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQUA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQUA

GiftOutline Gift Article