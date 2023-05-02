Evoqua Water: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $10.6 million.
The company posted revenue of $477.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $454.2 million.
Evoqua Water shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.
