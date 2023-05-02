Federal Signal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $27.4 million.
The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $385.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $371.6 million.
Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.21 to $2.43 per share.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSS