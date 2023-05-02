Franklin Street: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.
The company said it had net income of $2.4 million, or 2 cents per share.
The hybrid real estate investment trust, based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $37.8 million in the period.
_____
