Howmet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH — PITTSBURGH — Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $148 million.
The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.49 billion.
For the current quarter ending in June, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 41 cents to 42 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.6 billion to $1.61 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.67 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.2 billion to $6.25 billion.
