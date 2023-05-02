Idexx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WESTBROOK, Maine — WESTBROOK, Maine — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $214.1 million. The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.55 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.38 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $900.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $887.4 million.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $9.33 to $9.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.62 billion to $3.7 billion.

