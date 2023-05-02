Illinois Tool Works: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLENVIEW, Ill. — GLENVIEW, Ill. — Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $714 million.
The equipment manufacturer for the transportation, power, food and construction industries posted revenue of $4.02 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.96 billion.
Illinois Tool Works expects full-year earnings to be $9.45 to $9.85 per share.
