Inspire: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (INSP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.
The maker of devices for treating obstructive sleep apnea posted revenue of $127.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.6 million.
Inspire expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $590 million.
