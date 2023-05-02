Kadant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WESTFORD, Mass. — WESTFORD, Mass. — Kadant Inc. (KAI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $28.1 million. The Westford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.40 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The equipment supplier for the papermaking and paper recycling industries posted revenue of $229.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Kadant expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $230 million to $235 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Kadant expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.15 per share, with revenue ranging from $910 million to $935 million.

